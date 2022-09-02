Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Energizer Stock Performance

ENR stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $28.07. 2,670,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.98. Energizer has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $41.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.47 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.40%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Energizer from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energizer currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energizer

In related news, Director Bill G. Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $160,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,449.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $91,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,583,348.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bill G. Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $160,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,065 shares in the company, valued at $773,449.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energizer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Energizer by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Energizer by 11.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Energizer by 0.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 180,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,558,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

