Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.26

Shares of Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.26 and traded as high as C$20.56. Enerplus shares last traded at C$20.24, with a volume of 1,522,920 shares traded.

ERF has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on Enerplus from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.29.

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.69. The firm has a market cap of C$4.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$17.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.26.

Enerplus ( TSE:ERF Get Rating ) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$801.57 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 3.1399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 4.88%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.68 per share, with a total value of C$186,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,852 shares in the company, valued at C$5,974,835.36.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

