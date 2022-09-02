Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Enhabit’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EHAB. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Enhabit in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enhabit in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enhabit in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE EHAB opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. Enhabit has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

In other Enhabit news, CEO Barbara Ann Jacobsmeyer purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,730.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Erin Hoeflinger acquired 6,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.62 per share, with a total value of $82,128.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,979.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Barbara Ann Jacobsmeyer acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,730.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 46,942 shares of company stock worth $645,314 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Enhabit in the second quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Enhabit in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Enhabit in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enhabit in the second quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Enhabit in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,262,000. 28.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

