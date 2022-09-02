ENI (NYSE:E) Trading 3.5% Higher

Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) traded up 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.20 and last traded at $24.12. 2,347 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 587,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ENI from €15.40 ($15.71) to €14.10 ($14.39) in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ENI from €20.00 ($20.41) to €18.50 ($18.88) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on ENI from €14.90 ($15.20) to €15.70 ($16.02) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ENI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.76.

ENI Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.22. The stock has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ENI Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENI

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. ENI’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of E. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in ENI by 4.7% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,640 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in ENI by 3.9% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,332 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in ENI by 58.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in ENI by 5.4% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ENI by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,668 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

