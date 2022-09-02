Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $33.32

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.32 and traded as high as $35.82. Enova International shares last traded at $34.94, with a volume of 190,806 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Enova International from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Enova International Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 13.45 and a quick ratio of 13.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enova International

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The business had revenue of $407.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.15 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENVA. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in Enova International during the fourth quarter worth about $699,000. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Enova International by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enova International by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 72,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Enova International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Enova International by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 16,805 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

