Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $33.32

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.32 and traded as high as $35.82. Enova International shares last traded at $34.94, with a volume of 190,806 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Enova International from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th.
Enova International Stock Down 0.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 13.45 and a quick ratio of 13.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.68.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enova International
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENVA. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in Enova International during the fourth quarter worth about $699,000. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Enova International by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enova International by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 72,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Enova International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Enova International by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 16,805 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Enova International Company Profile
Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.
