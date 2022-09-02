Equilibria (XEQ) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $3.37 Million

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Equilibria coin can currently be bought for $0.0605 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular exchanges. Equilibria has a total market capitalization of $3.37 million and approximately $13,558.00 worth of Equilibria was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Equilibria has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEQ is a coin. Equilibria’s total supply is 55,695,416 coins. The official website for Equilibria is equilibria.network. The Reddit community for Equilibria is https://reddit.com/r/EquilibriaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Equilibria is medium.com/@projecttriton/new-journey-the-sao-stablecoin-da6f9119a410. Equilibria’s official Twitter account is @EquilibriaCC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equilibria directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equilibria should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equilibria using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

