Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) CFO Sells $19,810.00 in Stock

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $19,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,947.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Equillium Price Performance
Shares of EQ opened at $2.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. Equillium, Inc. has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $7.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.72.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently commented on EQ. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Equillium in a research report on Monday, May 9th.
Institutional Trading of Equillium
About Equillium
Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of asthma disease; and Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of and lupus nephritis.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equillium (EQ)
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
- Chip Gear Maker Entegris Has Potential, But Is It Buyable Now?
- DocuSign Has Important Issues to Address When it Reports Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.