Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) CFO Sells $19,810.00 in Stock

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $19,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,947.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of EQ opened at $2.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. Equillium, Inc. has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $7.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.72.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQ. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Equillium in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Equillium during the first quarter worth $47,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Equillium by 13.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares during the last quarter. Cota Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Equillium during the first quarter worth $1,771,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equillium by 8.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,597,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,333,000 after buying an additional 272,749 shares during the last quarter. 36.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of asthma disease; and Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of and lupus nephritis.

