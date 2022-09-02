Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for EOG Resources, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for EOG Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 31st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston anticipates that the energy exploration company will earn $3.90 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $15.53 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q2 2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($1.51). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS.

EOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.68.

NYSE:EOG opened at $118.71 on Friday. EOG Resources has a one year low of $66.07 and a one year high of $147.99. The firm has a market cap of $69.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $2,135,000. Finally, Heritage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

