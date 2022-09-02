Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Bank of Montreal’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Bank of Montreal in a report released on Wednesday, August 31st. Cormark analyst L. Persaud expects that the bank will earn $2.80 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $10.37 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.63. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BMO. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.72.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $92.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.16 and a 200 day moving average of $106.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $90.41 and a 12 month high of $122.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,651,736,000 after buying an additional 1,293,280 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,257,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,464,026,000 after acquiring an additional 61,501 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 17.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,425,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,346,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,617 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 6.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,772,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $748,757,000 after purchasing an additional 485,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,194,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $836,145,000 after buying an additional 1,749,146 shares during the period. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.086 per share. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

