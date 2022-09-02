Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.22-$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.95 billion-$4.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.39 billion. Estée Lauder Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.39-$7.54 EPS.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $2.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $248.32. The company had a trading volume of 27,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $88.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $262.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.61. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $225.39 and a 52 week high of $374.20.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $318.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,331.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,331.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,168 shares of company stock worth $8,686,264. 12.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 80.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 751,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,706,000 after acquiring an additional 334,577 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 26.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 584,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,193,000 after acquiring an additional 122,834 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,579,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,522,000 after acquiring an additional 77,459 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,197,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,165,000 after acquiring an additional 61,069 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 321.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,598,000 after acquiring an additional 54,895 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.