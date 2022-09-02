European Opportunities Trust (LON:JEO) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $843.00

European Opportunities Trust plc (LON:JEO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 843 ($10.19) and traded as low as GBX 841.44 ($10.17). European Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 843 ($10.19), with a volume of 176,142 shares traded.
European Opportunities Trust Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 843 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 829.85. The company has a market capitalization of £886.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93.
About European Opportunities Trust
European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by FundRock Management Company SA It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
Receive News & Ratings for European Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.