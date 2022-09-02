Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) & Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Financial Comparison

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) and Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Evelo Biosciences has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Therapeutics has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.6% of Evelo Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of Applied Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Evelo Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.6% of Applied Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evelo Biosciences N/A N/A -$122.18 million ($2.13) -1.07 Applied Therapeutics N/A N/A -$105.58 million ($3.97) -0.36

This table compares Evelo Biosciences and Applied Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Evelo Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Evelo Biosciences and Applied Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evelo Biosciences N/A -810.73% -130.97% Applied Therapeutics N/A -184.69% -114.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Evelo Biosciences and Applied Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evelo Biosciences 0 1 4 0 2.80 Applied Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67

Evelo Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $17.70, suggesting a potential upside of 674.62%. Applied Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $14.05, suggesting a potential upside of 889.44%. Given Applied Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Applied Therapeutics is more favorable than Evelo Biosciences.

Summary

Applied Therapeutics beats Evelo Biosciences on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evelo Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19. The company also develops EDP1867, an inactivated investigational oral biologic, which is in Phase 1b for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939, an extracellular vesicle investigational oral biologic for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and EDP1908, a product candidate for oncology. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Applied Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase 1/2 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG. The company also develops AT-001 that is in phase III clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as for the treatment of diabetic peripheral neuropathy. Its preclinical stage products include AT-003 for the treatment diabetic retinopathy; AT-104, a PI3K inhibitor for treating orphan hematological oncology T Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.