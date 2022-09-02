Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.16-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $110.60 million-$111.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.57 million. Everbridge also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.33-$0.38 EPS.

Everbridge Stock Performance

Everbridge stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.03. 6,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $167.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.94.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.02 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Everbridge will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everbridge

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVBG. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Everbridge from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everbridge presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Everbridge by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Everbridge by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

