Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.04

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.04 and traded as low as $1.01. Evogene shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 469,971 shares traded.
Separately, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Evogene from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday.
Evogene Stock Down 1.0 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.04.
Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.
