Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.04

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.04 and traded as low as $1.01. Evogene shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 469,971 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Evogene from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday.

Get Evogene alerts:

Evogene Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evogene

About Evogene

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVGN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Evogene by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 156,716 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Evogene by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 67,867 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Evogene by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 34,082 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Evogene during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Evogene by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.