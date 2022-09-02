Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 313,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,277 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $32,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 950.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.81. 8,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,815. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $85.75 and a 1 year high of $111.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.87 and a 200 day moving average of $96.78.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
