Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 313,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,277 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $32,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 950.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.81. 8,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,815. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $85.75 and a 1 year high of $111.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.87 and a 200 day moving average of $96.78.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.