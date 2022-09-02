Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $9,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 321,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,649,000 after buying an additional 9,738 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,992,000 after buying an additional 112,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 price target on Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Public Storage Stock Performance

In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Storage stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $336.63. 10,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,804. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $292.32 and a twelve month high of $421.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $59.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.34.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 68.14%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

See Also

