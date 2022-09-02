Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,197 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

V stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,691,270. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $236.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $378.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.77 and its 200-day moving average is $209.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

