Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 21,337 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,337 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $21,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $428,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. MCIA Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 41.9% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 79,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,317,000 after purchasing an additional 23,398 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP traded up $1.92 on Friday, hitting $142.80. The company had a trading volume of 51,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,101. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $129.56 and a 52-week high of $164.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.17.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

