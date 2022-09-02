Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $11.07 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $11,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth about $675,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 25,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 104.8% in the first quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 34,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,546,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,454,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,678,000 after purchasing an additional 174,922 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 37.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.91.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

LHX traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $229.75. 10,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.62.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,518 shares of company stock worth $5,626,858 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

