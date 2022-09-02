Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 18,909 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 107.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,458 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 18,909 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.9% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $18,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 11,768 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 997.3% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,324 shares of company stock valued at $75,086,185. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.00.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $525.83. 29,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,180,551. The company has a market cap of $491.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $526.90 and a 200 day moving average of $507.45. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.88 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

