Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 102.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,226 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,907 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 0.9% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $17,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after buying an additional 7,672,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after buying an additional 1,649,721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,385,035,000 after buying an additional 331,190 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,354,132,000 after buying an additional 831,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,189,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.36. 375,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,253,735. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.73 and a 200 day moving average of $81.89. The firm has a market cap of $96.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $120.76.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.35.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

