Express (NYSE:EXPR) Announces Earnings Results

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Express had a negative return on equity of 137.03% and a net margin of 0.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Express updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.22–$0.16 EPS.

Express Stock Performance

Shares of EXPR stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.40. 21,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,023,062. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.40. Express has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Express

Express Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Express during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Express during the second quarter worth about $41,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Express during the second quarter worth about $49,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Express during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Express by 57.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 13,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

