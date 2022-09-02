Express (NYSE:EXPR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Express had a negative return on equity of 137.03% and a net margin of 0.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Express updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.22–$0.16 EPS.
EXPR stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.44. 53,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,023,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $98.02 million, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.40. Express has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $5.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.89.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.
Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.
