Express (NYSE:EXPR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Express had a negative return on equity of 137.03% and a net margin of 0.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Express updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.22–$0.16 EPS.

Express Price Performance

EXPR stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.44. 53,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,023,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $98.02 million, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.40. Express has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $5.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.89.

Get Express alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Express

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Express by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 123,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 71,489 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $427,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Express by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 110,353 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Express by 59,933.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 61,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Express by 61.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 39,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.