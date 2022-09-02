EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on EYPT shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Chardan Capital started coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Institutional Trading of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2 %

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $9.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $336.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average is $10.32.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

