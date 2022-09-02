FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Shares Gap Down to $33.55

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.55, but opened at $32.62. FARO Technologies shares last traded at $32.62, with a volume of 6 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FARO shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on FARO Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.
FARO Technologies Stock Up 2.4 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $599.73 million, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.61.
FARO Technologies Company Profile
FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.
