FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Shares Gap Down to $33.55

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.55, but opened at $32.62. FARO Technologies shares last traded at $32.62, with a volume of 6 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FARO shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on FARO Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

FARO Technologies Stock Up 2.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $599.73 million, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FARO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in FARO Technologies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,925 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.