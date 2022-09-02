Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.42

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.42 and traded as high as C$9.17. Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at C$9.17, with a volume of 106 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.42, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.12. The company has a market cap of C$254.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.60.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals ( TSE:FRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C($0.11).

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. Its product candidate in the clinical stage of development is PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc in September 2014.

