Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Short Interest Down 8.5% in August

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,300 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the July 31st total of 231,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 107,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiesta Restaurant Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 68,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,158,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ FRGI opened at $6.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.93 million, a P/E ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.97. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

