FinNexus (FNX) Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges

FinNexus (FNX) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One FinNexus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. FinNexus has a total market capitalization of $21,127.99 and approximately $15.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FinNexus has traded up 85.6% against the US dollar.

About FinNexus

FinNexus (CRYPTO:FNX) is a coin. It was first traded on August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 34,472,130 coins. FinNexus’ official message board is medium.com/finnexus. FinNexus’ official website is www.finnexus.io. The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

