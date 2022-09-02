FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Trading Down 4%

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.51 and last traded at $4.52. Approximately 1,267 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 737,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

FINV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FinVolution Group from $5.33 to $5.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. CICC Research initiated coverage on FinVolution Group in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.70.

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $385.97 million during the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 23.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FINV. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 1,098.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 829,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 760,434 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FinVolution Group by 132.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 624,452 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 213.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 593,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 404,406 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,600,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 373,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,021,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 207,300 shares during the last quarter. 22.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FinVolution Group operates fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions in China. It operates in online consumer finance industry. The company's platform empowered by proprietary technologies, features automated loan transaction process, which enables a user experience.

