First Dallas Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 119.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,748 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 5,845 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 1.4% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of META. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,177,378,000 after buying an additional 1,909,538 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,719,012,000 after buying an additional 1,887,737 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after buying an additional 2,888,336 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,629,910,000 after acquiring an additional 950,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $9,595,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META stock traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.00. The stock had a trading volume of 501,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,716,982. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $383.79. The firm has a market cap of $438.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on META shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. DZ Bank lowered Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.37.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.48, for a total value of $55,568.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,844,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.48, for a total transaction of $55,568.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,844,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,276 shares of company stock worth $8,587,296. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.