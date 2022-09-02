First Dallas Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 6,660 Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 37,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 10,801 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 517.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 11,601 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,321,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth about $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PKG. Truist Financial cut their target price on Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.14.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 1.1 %

Packaging Co. of America stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.07. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $124.78 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

In other Packaging Co. of America news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $2,212,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,219,479.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

