First Dallas Securities Inc. Decreases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First Dallas Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.53. The company had a trading volume of 351,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,565,821. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.36 and its 200-day moving average is $125.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $106.06 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $341.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

