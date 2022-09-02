First Dallas Securities Inc. Has $437,000 Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,747 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE PXD traded down $3.78 on Friday, hitting $244.02. 46,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,589,609. The company has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.05 and its 200 day moving average is $241.71. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $143.63 and a 52 week high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $8.57 dividend. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.05%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PXD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $244.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $274.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.59.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.