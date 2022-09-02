First Dallas Securities Inc. Has $497,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Dallas Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.17. The company had a trading volume of 162,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,895,723. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $93.31 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.57. The stock has a market cap of $310.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.85.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

