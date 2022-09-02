First Dallas Securities Inc. Sells 500 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

First Dallas Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,612,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,667,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,776 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,591,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $991,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,677 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,736,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $389,035,000 after acquiring an additional 139,525 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,702,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,139,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $196,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,713,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $196,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,713,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,669,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,363 shares of company stock worth $1,661,560. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 1.0 %

ON Semiconductor stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,989,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.09. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52-week low of $41.88 and a 52-week high of $76.78.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.30.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

