First Dallas Securities Inc. Trims Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First Dallas Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,376 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $134.21. 108,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,764,907. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.39. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.29.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.