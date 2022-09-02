First High-School Education Group (FHS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 8th.

Shares of NYSE FHS opened at $0.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average is $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. First High-School Education Group has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $4.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First High-School Education Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.30% of First High-School Education Group worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First High-School Education Group Co, Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. The company provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. It also offers management services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a network of 20 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Chongqing municipality, Sichuan province, and Shaanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs and six tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters.

