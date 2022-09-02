First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

First Savings Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 28.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. First Savings Financial Group has a payout ratio of 16.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Savings Financial Group to earn $3.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.

First Savings Financial Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FSFG opened at $22.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.48. First Savings Financial Group has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $162.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.80 million. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 10.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Hovde Group started coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Savings Financial Group

In other First Savings Financial Group news, CEO Larry W. Myers acquired 3,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.19 per share, for a total transaction of $83,890.92. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,578.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after buying an additional 66,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $472,000. Institutional investors own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading

