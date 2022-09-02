First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Shares Sold by Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J Arnold Wealth Management Co grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 933,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,155,000 after acquiring an additional 420,918 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 40.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 757,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,069,000 after acquiring an additional 219,854 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,999,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,964,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 1,321.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 656,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,396,000 after acquiring an additional 610,515 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:FTXN traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,837. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $31.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.01.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.179 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

