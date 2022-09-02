Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Five Below Stock Up 6.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $135.92 on Friday. Five Below has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $221.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.68.
About Five Below
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
