Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.08-0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $600-619 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $633.81 million. Five Below also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.26-$4.56 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Five Below from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett downgraded Five Below from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Five Below from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Five Below from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Five Below to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $170.53.

Five Below Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE traded down $5.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.40. 41,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,440. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $221.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.30 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Five Below by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Five Below by 793.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

