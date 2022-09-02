Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.08-$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $600.00 million-$619.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $636.46 million. Five Below also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.26-$4.56 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Five Below from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $170.53.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded down $4.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,440. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.15. Five Below has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $221.00. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). Five Below had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Five Below by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Five Below by 108.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Five Below by 31.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Five Below by 9.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

