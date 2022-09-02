Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-$1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

FLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on Fluor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.25.

NYSE FLR opened at $25.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.14. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. Fluor’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fluor will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLR. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Fluor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $368,000. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 44.5% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 12,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fluor by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Fluor by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

