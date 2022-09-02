Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-$1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
FLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on Fluor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.25.
NYSE FLR opened at $25.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.14. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLR. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Fluor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $368,000. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 44.5% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 12,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fluor by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Fluor by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.
