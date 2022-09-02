Folder Protocol (FOL) Price Down 10.9% This Week

Folder Protocol (FOL) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Folder Protocol has a total market capitalization of $167,011.32 and approximately $12,786.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Folder Protocol has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. One Folder Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0152 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Folder Protocol alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,585.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,615.75 or 0.07999547 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00819512 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00015720 BTC.

Folder Protocol Coin Profile

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,000,000 coins. The official message board for Folder Protocol is folderlabs.medium.com. Folder Protocol’s official website is www.folderlabs.io. Folder Protocol’s official Twitter account is @folderlabs.

Buying and Selling Folder Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folder Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Folder Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Folder Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Folder Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Folder Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.