Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

FMTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright downgraded Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut Forma Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Forma Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Forma Therapeutics Trading Up 51.0 %

FMTX stock opened at $20.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.52. Forma Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $25.21. The stock has a market cap of $968.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 125.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Forma Therapeutics by 17,885.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 282.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 56.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

