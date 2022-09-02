Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.75.
FMTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright downgraded Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut Forma Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Forma Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Forma Therapeutics Trading Up 51.0 %
FMTX stock opened at $20.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.52. Forma Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $25.21. The stock has a market cap of $968.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.24.
Forma Therapeutics Company Profile
Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
