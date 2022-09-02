Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) Announces $1.21 Final Dividend

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 1.21 per share on Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 4th.

Fortescue Metals Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.30, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

About Fortescue Metals Group

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

