Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) Announces $1.21 Final Dividend

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 1.21 per share on Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 4th.
Fortescue Metals Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.30, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.58.
About Fortescue Metals Group
