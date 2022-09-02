Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.29.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $61.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.25. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12-month low of $56.86 and a 12-month high of $109.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 387.0% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 13,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 10,937 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,738,000. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

