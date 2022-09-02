Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL) Short Interest Update

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the July 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOSLL opened at $18.10 on Friday. Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52-week low of $17.81 and a 52-week high of $25.89.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.