Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00-$4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.45 billion.

Franchise Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Franchise Group stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,902. Franchise Group has a 12 month low of $29.66 and a 12 month high of $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.19.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Franchise Group had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franchise Group will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Franchise Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.80%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FRG. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Franchise Group to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley cut their target price on Franchise Group from $63.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Franchise Group by 521.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 504,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after acquiring an additional 423,516 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 808,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,507,000 after buying an additional 195,510 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the first quarter worth $5,138,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 67.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 141,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after buying an additional 56,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 72.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 45,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

Featured Stories

