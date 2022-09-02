Franklin (FLY) One Day Trading Volume Tops $223,238.00

Franklin (FLY) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Franklin has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar. Franklin has a market cap of $62,865.63 and $223,238.00 worth of Franklin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Franklin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Blitz Labs (BLITZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MUDRA (MUDRA) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.

RoyalPay (ROYAL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stonk League (Aegis) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Royal Chain (ROYAL) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aerovek Aviation (AERO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aerochain (AERO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MetAces (ACES) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Land Of Conquest (SLG) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Coral Swap (CORAL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Franklin Coin Profile

Franklin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Franklin’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,823,908 coins. Franklin’s official Twitter account is @FrankLinYield.

Franklin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlyCoin was created with the msission of promoting a scam-free and integrity-driven crypto community. FLY providing simple and fast transactions across the world. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Franklin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Franklin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Franklin using one of the exchanges listed above.

